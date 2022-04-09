Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Given New $63.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.60.
Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,030,000 after purchasing an additional 203,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after buying an additional 107,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
