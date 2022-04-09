Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Given New $63.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,030,000 after purchasing an additional 203,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after buying an additional 107,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

