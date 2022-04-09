Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.60.
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 102,160 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
