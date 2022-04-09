Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 102,160 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

