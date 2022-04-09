British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Buys £8,229.52 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Mark Aedy acquired 1,544 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 533 ($6.99) per share, with a total value of £8,229.52 ($10,792.81).

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 530.40 ($6.96) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 523.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 519.61. The stock has a market cap of £4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. British Land Company Plc has a one year low of GBX 441.70 ($5.79) and a one year high of GBX 563.80 ($7.39).

BLND has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.52) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.56) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.56) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 532.86 ($6.99).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

