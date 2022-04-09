Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

NYSE BRX traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $25.32. 1,287,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,749. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

