Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells $299,665.80 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $587.00 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $239.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.09.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.
Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadcom (AVGO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.