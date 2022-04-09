Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells $299,665.80 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $587.00 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $239.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.09.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.