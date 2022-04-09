Brokerages Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Amcor reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 166.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Amcor by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Amcor by 24.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Amcor during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.72. 5,900,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,316,974. Amcor has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

