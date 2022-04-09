Brokerages Anticipate Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) to announce sales of $45.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.70 million and the lowest is $40.05 million. Aterian posted sales of $48.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $264.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.53 million to $265.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $317.59 million, with estimates ranging from $300.90 million to $334.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aterian.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $445,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aterian by 327.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,883 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Aterian by 183.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after buying an additional 488,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aterian by 24.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 306,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aterian by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 172,652 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATER stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. 86,264,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,710,157. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.71. Aterian has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $31.21.

About Aterian (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aterian (ATER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.