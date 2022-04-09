Brokerages Anticipate Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.65. Bluegreen Vacations reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 253.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BVH traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 105,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,104. The stock has a market cap of $527.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.83. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

