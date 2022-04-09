Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to Post $0.61 EPS

Brokerages predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.49. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.07. 2,505,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,659. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

