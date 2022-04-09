Brokerages Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $720.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) to report $720.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $731.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $701.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $713.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $145,451,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 440,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after acquiring an additional 397,735 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 377,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,443,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.57. 1,337,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,644. Comerica has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

