Brokerages Anticipate Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) to post $28.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the lowest is $28.65 million. Globalstar reported sales of $26.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full-year sales of $122.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.95 million to $124.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $124.76 million, with estimates ranging from $124.51 million to $125.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Globalstar.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Globalstar (Get Rating)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.