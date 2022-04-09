Brokerages Anticipate Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) to post $28.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the lowest is $28.65 million. Globalstar reported sales of $26.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full-year sales of $122.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.95 million to $124.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $124.76 million, with estimates ranging from $124.51 million to $125.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Globalstar.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of GSAT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.29. 2,902,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,638,768. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

