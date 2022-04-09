Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:HRZN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,962. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.