Brokerages Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. MasTec posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MasTec.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.
NYSE:MTZ opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average is $89.19. MasTec has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
