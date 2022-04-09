Brokerages Anticipate Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) will post $111.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.00 million and the highest is $127.80 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $109.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $567.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $570.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $592.55 million, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $595.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 634,101 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,479,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 226,539 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 203,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 244,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 182,510 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

