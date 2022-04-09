Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

ABUS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,472. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $422.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,166,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 231,146 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 1,867,490 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 27,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 129,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

