Brokerages Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.15). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. 2,008,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

In other news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,151.7% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,301,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 4,878,084 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $11,610,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,252,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $8,503,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

