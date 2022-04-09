Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.25. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

CENTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

CENTA stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.62. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,215,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

