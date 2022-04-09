Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. Cohu reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

COHU opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. Cohu has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,610,000 after purchasing an additional 258,440 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cohu by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 54,606 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

