Brokerages Expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). DMC Global posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DMC Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 155.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,769 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 11.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in DMC Global by 41.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in DMC Global by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $27.61. 83,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,477. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a market cap of $537.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

