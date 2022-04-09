Brokerages Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,113,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 165,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.11. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.01, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.