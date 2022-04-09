Brokerages Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $270.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.70 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $208.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $201.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. 1,579,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,892. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,087,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,322 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,283,000 after purchasing an additional 612,087 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 46,921.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,228,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,882,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 168,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,855,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 155,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.