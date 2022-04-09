Brokerages Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) PT at $752.50

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $752.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its Â’easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

