Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Price Target at €38.31

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €38.31 ($42.10).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($56.59) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($31.78) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($39.69).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.