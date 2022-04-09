Brokerages Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT at $100.33

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.84.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities upped their price target on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after acquiring an additional 982,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after acquiring an additional 407,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $428,905,000 after buying an additional 346,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $353,551,000 after buying an additional 87,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.49.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

