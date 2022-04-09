Brokerages Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT at $100.33

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.84.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities upped their price target on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NTAP stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.49.
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.
NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetApp (NTAP)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.