Brokerages Set Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) PT at $10.75

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Paya alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paya during the third quarter worth $2,903,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the third quarter worth $1,122,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 191,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 34.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,372,000 after buying an additional 1,415,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of PAYA opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. Paya has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $697.07 million, a P/E ratio of -528.00 and a beta of -0.12.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Paya will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paya (Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.