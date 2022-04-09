Brokerages Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) PT at $220.11

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $184.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.55. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.