Brokerages Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target at $30.08

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPIC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.37. 516,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,726. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,072,000 after buying an additional 236,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 33,214 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 722,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 201,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter.

TPI Composites Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.