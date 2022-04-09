Brokerages Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) PT at $41.50

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USFD. Barclays lowered their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,856. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

