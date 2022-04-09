Brokerages Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) PT at $13.63

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,743,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,432,314. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

