Brokers Offer Predictions for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.75. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NYSE TPH opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $28.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

