Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,517.46

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,517.46 ($33.02) and traded as low as GBX 2,515.40 ($32.99). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,550 ($33.44), with a volume of 5,758 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.13) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,344.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,517.46. The company has a market cap of £412.87 million and a PE ratio of 22.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

In related news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,188 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,210 ($28.98), for a total transaction of £26,254.80 ($34,432.52).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

