Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 127.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $55,306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $27,585,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,184,000 after acquiring an additional 154,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

Shares of BC opened at $75.53 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $72.71 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.44.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

