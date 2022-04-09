Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Shares of BC opened at $75.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.63. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $72.71 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Brunswick by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $77,310,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

