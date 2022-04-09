Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Purchases 914 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $15,464.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 400 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,292.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 30,150 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $481,495.50.

Shares of BBW opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.95. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

