Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives $25.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BVRDF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

BVRDF opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

