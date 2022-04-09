Burger Swap One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.84 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003589 BTC on major exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $31.68 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00036349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00107078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,886 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

