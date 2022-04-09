Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BURL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.60.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $194.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $171.15 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.10 and its 200 day moving average is $250.31.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

