Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BURL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.60.
Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $194.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $171.15 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.10 and its 200 day moving average is $250.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
