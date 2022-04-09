Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) PT Lowered to $20.00

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 142.42% from the company’s current price.

BYRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYRN opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $196.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41.

Byrna Technologies ( OTCMKTS:BYRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Michael Wager acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $45,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

