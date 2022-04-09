Bytecoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,438.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $24.58 million and $19,438.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

