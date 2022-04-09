C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.43.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

