C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $117.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $91.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHRW. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Shares of CHRW opened at $102.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after purchasing an additional 214,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

