C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading Up 7.6%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.17. Approximately 10,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 646,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,672,000 after buying an additional 248,775 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after buying an additional 345,737 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after buying an additional 118,999 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 996,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after buying an additional 465,818 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

