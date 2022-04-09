Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) to report ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.17). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

CZR traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.98. 3,032,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,865. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.22.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

