Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 5,708 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $93,151,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

NYSE GXO opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

