Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 5,708 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $93,151,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE GXO opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.