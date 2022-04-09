Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 7,595 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Rapid7 worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Rapid7 stock opened at $105.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.10. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

