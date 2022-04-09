Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Mercato Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MPRAU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MPRAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

Mercato Partners Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04. Mercato Partners Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Get Mercato Partners Acquisition alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Mercato Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercato Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.