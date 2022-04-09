Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 10,602 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

