Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 4,397 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,463,000 after acquiring an additional 540,699 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 234,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $81.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.48. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

