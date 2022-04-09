Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 79,699 Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 79,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Aehr Test Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 773.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 153,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 34,332 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $189,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $47,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,875 shares of company stock valued at $341,902. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $248.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

