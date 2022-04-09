Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Boot Barn stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.72 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average is $103.27. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.92.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

